Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 218,690 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 183,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.59 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

