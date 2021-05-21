Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 608 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $23,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 276.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

