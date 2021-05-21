NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 200.83 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.02. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

In other news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,208.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

