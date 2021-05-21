Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report sales of $266.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $278.30 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

NAVI stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

