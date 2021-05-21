Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 11,560 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $211,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

