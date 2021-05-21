NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.