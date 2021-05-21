Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,180,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

