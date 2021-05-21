Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.21.

NBIX stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

