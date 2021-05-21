Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.32.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

