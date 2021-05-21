New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.99.

A number of analysts have commented on NGD shares. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

