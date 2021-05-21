New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stake Lifted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,582 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance accounts for about 7.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $32,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,314.69 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

NMFC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

