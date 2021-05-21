Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Increased to C$108.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE NGT opened at C$89.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$95.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.12.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

