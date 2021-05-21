NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

