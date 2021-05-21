Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Down 3.5%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 20,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 50,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

