Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NLSN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

