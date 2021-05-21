NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.37 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

