NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.17

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $8.54 million and $57,282.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,175.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.01 or 0.06490583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.86 or 0.01835086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00485496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00166038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.40 or 0.00703230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00466063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00424359 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,117,898 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars.

