NN Group (NNGRY) to Issue Dividend of $2.21 on June 30th

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.2145 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

