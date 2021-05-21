Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $14.85 on Friday. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

