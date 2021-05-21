Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stake Lowered by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NOK opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.