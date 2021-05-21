North Growth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 6,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock worth $10,330,674 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

