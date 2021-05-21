North Growth Management Ltd. Purchases 96,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,994. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

