Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Trading Up 0.6%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 17,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 139,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.