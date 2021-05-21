NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

