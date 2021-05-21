NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

