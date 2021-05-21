Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.71. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,467. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

