Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $217.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,180 shares of company stock worth $16,400,240. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novavax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

