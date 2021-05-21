Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Down 32.4% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $32.21 million and $484,405.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00017065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $444.87 or 0.01069346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.78 or 0.09438916 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,340,229 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.