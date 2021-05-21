Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $101.13 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

