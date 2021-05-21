Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NCYT. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Novacyt in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Novacyt in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON NCYT opened at GBX 419.60 ($5.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. Novacyt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.75 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £296.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 471.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.12.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

