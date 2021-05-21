NuShares Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 45% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $914,267.42 and $33.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 66.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00029178 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,606,653 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,956,483 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

