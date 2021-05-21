NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.78

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 3197065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.