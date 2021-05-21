O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 942 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

