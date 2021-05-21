O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 88,344 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 175.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.