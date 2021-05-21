O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

