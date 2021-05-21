O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $96.88 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

