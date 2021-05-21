O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,146 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 204,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.