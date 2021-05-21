O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 98 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

