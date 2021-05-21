Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.39

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.39 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $311,000.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

