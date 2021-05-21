Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.91 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

