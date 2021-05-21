Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.31 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

