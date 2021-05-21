Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.48 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

