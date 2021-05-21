Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.