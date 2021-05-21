Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 883.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 716,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

