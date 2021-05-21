Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167,590 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Oceaneering International worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,247.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

