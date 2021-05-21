OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $21.44 on Top Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. OctoFi has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $740,836.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $21.44 or 0.00054808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00070736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.01043563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00099125 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

