Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Director Sells $143,000.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 753,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

