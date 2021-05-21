Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $58,593.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.11 or 0.99661694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00117525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

