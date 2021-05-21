Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Oikos has a market cap of $1.44 million and $28,787.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00388136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00206317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.54 or 0.00895573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

