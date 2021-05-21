Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OLK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 208,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

